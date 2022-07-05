Moorhouse pleads guilty to child porn charges

ENFIELD: An Enfield man who is the former president of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Atlantic Canada pled guilty July 4 to child porn-related charges.

Peter Moorhouse made the change in plea during a court appearance in Shubenacadie provincial court. He had previously pled not guilty.

Moorhouse was charged in February 2021 following the search of the home of Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga’s home in Enfield. This came after East Hants RCMP received a complaint.

ADVERTISING:

The 35-year-old Moraga was charged with sexual interference and making child pornography.

As a result of the investigation into Moraga, RCMP searched a Moorhouse’s home in Enfield and a business in Halifax and arrested him.

Moorhouse has pled guilty to making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography. He has also pleaded guilty to making arrangements with a person to commit an offence with respect to a person under the age of 16 years.

The agreed statement of facts is scheduled to be filed when Moorhouse appears in court again on Aug. 25.

ADVERTISING:

Moraga, meanwhile, is scheduled for his pre-trial conference on Aug. 11 and his trial is scheduled for April 24 to 28, 2023.

He also has an arraignment scheduled in Truro Provincial Court on July 25 for one count each of failing to comply with recognizance or undertaking and failing to comply with an order.

Those alleged offences took place between May 6, 2021 and June 2, 2022.