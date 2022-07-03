East Hants man charged with fleeing police, dangerous driving

ELMSDALE: A 32-year-old East Hants man has been arrested and charged with various offences including fleeing police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

In a release on July 2, a Halifax District RCMP spokesman said on July 1 at 12:27 p.m., East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a man drinking in a parked vehicle in Elmsdale.

Upon arrival, police located the man in a vehicle that fled as they approached.

Shortly after, he was again located nearby on a rural road where he was seen doing circles with the vehicle on the roadway and drove backwards down the road intentionally ramming a RCMP vehicle and fleeing. Police did not pursue.

At approximately 7:38 p.m. police located the vehicle after it was reported by the public in Upper Rawdon.

Police learned the vehicle was stolen from Truro on June 28.

On July 2, at approximately 9:15 a.m. police received calls from the public of a man walking on the side of the roadway on 354 Hwy. near Rawdon. As a result, police arrested the man without incident, no injuries were incurred in this event.

Christopher Wade Ross, 32, remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on July 4 facing charges that include Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle and Flight from Police.

Lower Sackville RCMP, West Hants RCMP, Indian Brook RCMP, and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in the incident.

East Hants RCMP are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information on the matter to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #’s 2022900725, ,2022895121, 2022829448

