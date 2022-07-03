PHOTOS: Crowds line roadway for Patriot Days Parade

LOWER SACKVILLE: The sidewalks along Sackville Drive had people setting up their chairs, sitting or standing as the annual Sackville Patriot Days Canada Day parade made its way along the route.

The parade, back after a couple of cancelled years due to COVID-19, left Downsview Mall and made its way to the church next to Payzants, where an after-party of sorts happened by some of those in it.

Jon Cyr, a local musician from Sackville/Beaver Bank, was the grand marshall for the parader. He rode in the parade on a motorcycle towed by a neat looking truck with big wheels.

Many of those participating had Canadian flags and waved them proudly on the Canada Day parade. Even those along the route were dressed in their red and white .

Here are a few more photos from the parade:

Pro Stock tour driver Steve Lively had his no. 30 hot rod, sponsored by East Coast Financing, in the parade and had many comments of the car looking good to people getting to eat.

Lively’s sponsor, East Coast Financing, had a stretch limo in the parade, complete with a cute kid inside waving.

The Shriner’s were another featured guest in the parade.

The parade was livestreamed by Dagley Media, sponsored by Sackville Subway.

It can be viewed here: