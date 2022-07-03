FALL RIVER: The Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) held its first in-person AGM in almost two years recently at Inn on the Lake on the shores of beautiful Lake Thomas in Fall River.

The association welcomed more than 60 of its members to the AGM, which saw a hot rbeakfasts erved up as the meal of choice before a packed agenda.

After a song from the Waverley resident Dave Carroll, the AGM’s guest speaker, members of FRABA on hand were treated to a presentation on the Power of Story Telling from Carroll.

It included a couple quick videos he shot for clients of his, which summed up the message they wanted to get across quite easily.

The AGM also had a treasurers report from Mathieu Boileau; president’s report from Steve MacLellan; had a toast to the breakfast from The Laker News’ Pat Healey, before the close to 60 people on hand chowed down on their scrumptious buffet like breakfast.

The volunteer of the year was also announced. The FRABA Board unanimously chose Louise MacDonald for her dedication and volunteerism with the Tree Lighting.

After Carroll’s presentation and performance, it was time for FRABA Past President Jason Crowell to give a history overview of the association from how it began to where it is today.

The report had a lot of positive memories on how it got it’s legs with Mike Fralick as one of the first founding members.

Three current FRABA Board members were thanked for their time as they either step back to just being a member or resigned their role due to various reasons. Each was given a copy of Carroll’s book Tom the Tomato Plant as a thank you.

From those in the crowd, there were about four or five attendees who stepped up either through being nominated or nominating themselves for a spot on the FRABA Board.

New Vice president Jessica Palmondon gave a short speech as closing remarks to wrap up the two-hour plus AGM.