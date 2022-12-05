FALL RIVER: The local business community is coming through for the Lions Christmas Express Food drive again this year.

The volunteer organization,m which has been around for many years, is looking to feed more than 120 families in the Fall River/Waverley/Enfield/Wellington/Windsor Junction areas this winter.

The Christmas Express coordinates the generous support of community donations of money, non-perishable food, winter clothes and toys by the schools, preschools, church groups, community groups, businesses, individuals and the donations at the annual parade to help.

Families who need the support receive a hearty Christmas brunch, turkey and all the trimmings for dinner, groceries for a week, and when it’s needed toys, gifts and winter clothes.

The work is done in partnership with Feed Nova Scotia, churches and community groups assisting families in need.

On Friday morning Dec. 1, Barry Dalrymple and Paula Beck-MacKenzie, from the Christmas Express, stopped by the Fall River Credit Union for a cheque presentation.

The Credit Union donated $750 towards the Christmas Express this year.

Also, the Credit Union wants to remind its customers they are accepting food donations for the non-profit organization until Dec. 9 when volunteers will come around to collect the food, which will be delivered later in the month closer to December.

The Lions Christmas Express is thankful for the support from the CXredit Union.

Online donations to the group can be made at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/fallriverexpress/