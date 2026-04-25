Lions Club makes presentation to three Beaver Bank area schools

(Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: Three local schools are getting an extra boost thanks to a community organization.

The Beaver Bank Kinsac Lions Club provided $500 to each of the three schools in the community (Beaver Bank Kinsac Elementary; Monarch Drive Elementary; and Harold T. Barrett Junior High).

This donation completed the $1,000 each school received from the Lions for their respective school lunch programs.

First VP Lion Gwen made the presentations to the Principal and Vice Principals at each school as pictured.

(Information in this story obtained from the Lions Club’s Facebook page post)

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(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)