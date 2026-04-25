SCA student places nationally in Legion Remembrance Week contest

(Submitted photo)

STEWIACKE: A Grade 10 student from South Colchester Academy is being recognized for her powerful words of remembrance.

Stewiacke Legion Branch 70 has announced that Dina Al-Hilal earned first place in the literary category of the Royal Canadian Legion’s National Remembrance Week Contest for the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Zone for 2025–2026.

Al-Hilal’s touching and heartfelt poem captured the spirit of Remembrance, impressing judges at both the regional and national levels.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sponsored by Branch 70, her entry also went on to place third in the national competition.

In recognition of her achievement, Al-Hilal received a $50 prize and a certificate.

During a recent presentation, Branch 70 President Pat Boulanger, CD presented the zone award, which was accepted on Dina’s behalf by her sister, Norah.