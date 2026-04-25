Province welcomes Agropur’s major expansion in Nova Scotia

Premier Tim Houston. (Dagley Media photo)

BEDFORD: Nova Scotia is welcoming Agropur dairy co-operative’s major expansion at its Bedford facility.

This investment will support dairy farmers in Nova Scotia and the other Maritime provinces and provide good-paying skilled-trade jobs during the construction phase.

“Nova Scotia is a great choice for Agropur’s expansion,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“Agropur’s strong commitments to market diversification and growth align with our government’s plan to grow our economy and support the success of our people.”



With the expansion, the Bedford location will become a major dairy ingredient processing site and a strategic location for local dairy proteins to meet the growing national demand for protein-enriched products.

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The new facility, expected to open in 2028, will also include a new butter processing line.



Agropur employs more than 400 Nova Scotians at its plants in Bedford and Truro.



Quotes:

“This is a great day for dairy farmers in Nova Scotia. The new plant is a strategic investment in local milk and milk products and will support the industry in looking at value added projects and market and product diversification.”

— Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture



“This investment project demonstrates our commitment to supporting the growth and long‑term sustainability of our dairy farmer members’ activities and the entire dairy industry in the Maritimes, while also generating greater value for the co-operative.

“We thank the provincial government of Nova Scotia for its financial support and collaboration in the realization of this project.”

— Roger Massicotte, President and Chair, Agropur

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“Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia appreciates the provincial government’s support of new infrastructure at the Agropur processing facility in Bedford, Nova Scotia.

“Investment in the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick plants will allow all milk produced locally to be processed within the region and provide capacity for market growth while meeting consumer demands for new protein-rich dairy ingredients.”

— Greg Archibald, Chair, Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– the Province’s Capital Investment Tax Credit is available to eligible corporations within the manufacturing, processing, fishing, farming and other sectors

– in 2022, Agropur invested $34 million in its ice cream and frozen novelties plant in Truro

– Agropur recently announced an investment to optimize operations at its plant in Miramichi, N.B., and is also expanding its Beauceville, Que., location



