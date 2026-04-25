Province announces stronger air quality regulations effective June 1

Minister Tim Halman speaks (Healey file photo)

HALIFAX: As Nova Scotia continues to grow and welcome projects that will create good-paying jobs and make the economy stronger, updated Air Quality Regulations will ensure the province’s air remains clean, healthy and safe.



Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced April 16, an increase in the number of regulated air pollutants to 26, up from six.

This sets further limits under the Environment Act on the amount and type of air pollution an industry can emit.



“As Nova Scotia seeks new economic opportunities, this is another example of how we are maintaining strong and effective environmental regulatory oversight, and ensuring our regulations and policies are modern and clear,” said Minister Halman.

“Together, we can keep our air, environment and people safe from air pollution, while also allowing the industries that provide good-paying jobs for Nova Scotians to succeed.”

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The last substantive update to the regulations was in 1995.



Industrial facilities such as manufacturing plants and power-generating stations, which release emissions through stacks, generate air pollutants, as do operations that result in dust, such as mines and quarries. Air pollution can harm people’s health and the environment.



The 26 air pollutants that will be regulated under law starting June 1 are: acrolein, ammonia, arsenic, benzene, benzo(a)pyrene, cadmium, carbon monoxide, chromium (hexavalent), cobalt, copper, dioxins and furans, formaldehyde, lead, manganese, mercury, nickel, nitrogen dioxide, coarse particles, fine particles, total suspended particles, phenol, selenium, sulphur dioxide, total reduced sulphur, vanadium and zinc.



The benefits of reducing industrial air pollution and emissions and maintaining good air quality include:

– improved health outcomes

– reduced burden on the healthcare system from health issues that are caused or worsened by air pollution and poor air quality, including asthma and cancer

– innovative solutions that help industries make their operations cleaner

– reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

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The updated regulations also provide greater clarity to industry and companies, making it easier for them to comply with Nova Scotia’s environmental laws.



Industries and companies that have environmental approvals in Nova Scotia are required to submit air assessments and emissions data to the Department, which air quality specialists use to ensure they are complying with the Province’s laws.

The Department has two business relationship managers to support industry in understanding Nova Scotia’s regulatory requirements.



On Wednesday, April 15, the federal government released its updated national rating of greenhouse gas emissions by province and territory.

The list shows that Nova Scotia has moved into first place in Canada for emissions reductions based on reporting for 2024. This achievement is a direct result of the Province’s fully funded climate plan, which has driven meaningful carbon reductions across sectors.

N.S. remains on track to reach its 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030. Emissions are expected to decline significantly in Nova Scotia beginning in 2026 and through 2030 as Nova Scotia’s 2030 Clean Power Plan advances and additional wind and renewable energy generation comes online.

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Quotes:

“Clean, maritime air is essential for healthy lungs. By strengthening air quality regulations and increasing the number of pollutants being monitored, Nova Scotia is taking an important step in preventing lung disease.

“Reducing exposure to air pollution will help lower the risk of conditions like asthma and COPD, improve health outcomes, and help Nova Scotians breathe easier.”

— Robert MacDonald, President & CEO, LungNSPEI



“These changes are part of the government’s overall push to cut red tape while maintaining the highest environmental standards. This is making it easier for us to create jobs for Nova Scotians, contribute to government revenues that pay for programs like health and education, and help build a stronger Nova Scotia.”

— Sean Kirby, Executive Director, Mining Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts:

– updating these regulations is a commitment in the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act, which was passed in 2021; ensuring Nova Scotians have clean air to breathe is a primary goal in the act

– work to update the regulations began in 2022; the Department used the latest health science and the 2021 Global Air Quality Guidelines developed by the World Health Organization, to inform this work

– the Department begin consultation on proposed changes to the regulations with a focus on ensuring industrial emissions have minimal impact on air quality on June 8, 2022, Clean Air Day

– the Department has seven monitoring stations and a network of small air-quality sensors to monitor air quality in the province

– the Air Quality Regulations are part of a comprehensive and cohesive regulatory system in Nova Scotia, which together with legislation, other regulations, industrial approvals, environmental assessments and other approvals, safeguard the environment and human health, while allowing businesses to operate in a safe and responsible manner



