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Waverley man charged with impaired driving after Waverley Road MVC

ByPat Healey

Apr 22, 2026 #impaired driving, #mvc, #RCMP, #Waverley, #Waverley Road
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: A 23-year-old man from Waverley has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision on April 21.

RCMP officials say that at approximately 9:45 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Waverley Rd. 

“Officers learned that a truck had gone off the road and that the driver had left the scene on foot,” a spokesperson said.

“Upon arrival, officers located the truck in a ditch. Empty alcoholic beverage containers were found inside the vehicle. “

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While officers were on scene, a man approached them and indicated that he was the driver and was not injured.  An officer observed signs of impairment and obtained a roadside breath sample from the man, which, resulted in a fail.   

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Waverley, was arrested for impaired driving and transported to Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where he provided two breath samples, each registering 160 mg%. 

The man was released pending a future court appearance. (No name was released as the charges have not been brought before the courts yet).

Impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk. Alcohol and drugs affect a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely, increasing the likelihood of serious injuries or death.

Nova Scotia RCMP reminds motorists to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or arrange alternate transportation. Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is asked to call 911.

File #: 26-61513

By Pat Healey

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