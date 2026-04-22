Call for Medal of Bravery nominations

Premier Tim Houston. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: Nominations for the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery are open until May 1.

“When faced with extraordinary circumstances, Nova Scotians step up and take extraordinary actions to keep each other safe,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“The Medal of Bravery celebrates Nova Scotians who put their own safety at risk and took brave, heroic actions to help fellow citizens and make our communities stronger.”



The nomination form is available at Access Nova Scotia centres, MLA offices and online: https://novascotia.ca/bravery/pub/nova-scotia-bravery-award-nomination-form.pdf

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Quick Facts:

– acts of bravery that occurred on or after January 1, 2023, are eligible for nomination

– any Nova Scotian who performed an act of bravery beyond what is expected of them is eligible for nomination whether the incident took place in the province or not

– an advisory committee reviews all nominations and puts forward its recommendations for recognition

– 59 Nova Scotians have been awarded the Medal of Bravery since it was introduced in 2008

Additional Resources:

Information on past medal recipients and how to nominate a brave Nova Scotian is available at: https://novascotia.ca/brave