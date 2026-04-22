Two arrested at Hwy 102 Milford stop for sex trafficking and financial crimes

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: The Nova Scotia Provincial Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) has charged two people with 19 offences related to human trafficking and associated financial crimes. The investigation is ongoing.

In 2023, HTU began a sex trafficking investigation related to multiple victims in Nova Scotia. Over the course of the investigation, officers identified connections to New Brunswick and Ontario.

“Investigators’ main priority in any human trafficking investigation is the safety of the victims,” says Sgt. Jeff MacFarlane, HTU.

“As officers began working with the victims, they connected them with appropriate resources in addition to putting together evidence to support criminal charges.”

As the investigation progressed, financial analysts with the Forensic Accounting Management Group (FAMG) identified over half-a-million dollars in suspected proceeds of crime funneled through casino activities across three provinces.

On April 10, during a traffic stop on Highway 102 near Milford, officers from the HTU, the Nova Scotia Organized Crime section, and East Hants District RCMP safely arrested two people associated to this investigation.

The investigation was also supported by the Halifax Regional Police.

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Fedul Cain, 49, of Porters Lake, is charged with 13 offences related to human trafficking and financial crimes. Charges include Trafficking in Persons, Material Benefit from Sexual Services, Withholding or Destroying Documents, and Laundering Proceeds of Crime.

He had a first court appearance at Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 13 and remains in custody pending his next court appearance scheduled for April 20.

Marissa Church, a 43-year-old woman from Chester Basin, was also arrested for offences related to human trafficking and proceeds of crime.

She was released by police on conditions pending future court appearances.

“Reducing the harm caused by human trafficking remains a priority for police and communities across Nova Scotia,” says Sgt. MacFarlane.

“Addressing this issue requires a united effort, and we recognize the strength and courage of the victims who came forward to support this investigation. Their cooperation helped dismantle a sex trafficking network and protect others from being victimized.”

This investigation is ongoing.

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More information about human trafficking, including how to recognize the signs, is available here.

The Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit is comprised of members of the Nova Scotia RCMP and the Halifax Regional Police, and is supported by police officers from across the province.

Officers with specialized training in human trafficking and sexual violence can be contacted through the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Hotline (monitored 24/7 by a police officer): 902-449-2425.

Anonymous calls can also be made by contacting Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2023-1132829