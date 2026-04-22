Police charge man for child sexual abuse offenses

HALIFAX: Police in Halifax have charged a man for several child sexual abuse offences following a search of his residence.
In January, investigators in the HRP Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information that a man residing in Halifax may be accessing child sexual abuse material online.
Investigators received authorization to search his residence on Tower Road.
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Owen Watson, 23, was arrested and appeared in Halifax provincial court to face charges of:
-possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material
-accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material
-distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation material
-making sexually explicit material available to a child
Anyone with information on child sexual abuse and exploitation is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada’s National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at http://cybertip.ca.
File 26-6026