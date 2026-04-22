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Police charge man for child sexual abuse offenses

ByPat Healey

Apr 22, 2026 #child sexual abuse, #Halifax, #Halifax Regional Police, #HRP, #police, #sexual abuse
A Dartmouth man, who is formerly from Enfield, has been arrested by HRP. (Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media)

HALIFAX: Police in Halifax have charged a man for several child sexual abuse offences following a search of his residence.

In January, investigators in the HRP Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information that a man residing in Halifax may be accessing child sexual abuse material online.

Investigators received authorization to search his residence on Tower Road.

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Owen Watson, 23, was arrested and appeared in Halifax provincial court to face charges of:

-possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material

-accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material

-distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation material

-making sexually explicit material available to a child

Anyone with information on child sexual abuse and exploitation is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada’s National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at http://cybertip.ca.

File 26-6026

By Pat Healey

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