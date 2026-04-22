N.B. men facing firearms charges after police make stop on Hwy 102 in Fall River

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Two New Brunswick men are facing firearms charges following a traffic stop in Fall River.

On April 17, at approximately 6:30 p.m., an officer with Southeast Traffic Services – Metro conducted a traffic stop on a southbound Audi A4 on Hwy. 102 for having tinted front windows.

While at the vehicle, the officer observed the passenger in possession of a cannabis vape that was being illegally transported, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act.

A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded handgun, outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) vests, and a quantity of unstamped tobacco.

The driver and passenger were arrested.

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The vehicle, firearm, OMG vests, tobacco products, cell phones, and a quantity of cash were seized.

The driver, a 36‑year‑old man, and the passenger, a 32‑year‑old man, both from New Brunswick are facing firearms charges in relation to this incident.

No names were provided as the charges have not been brought before the courts as of the publishing of this story.

The two were released on conditions.

They are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 23.

File #: 26-59221