Rushton proud to represent Nova Scotia at Lacrosse nationals in Halifax

Greyson Rushton will be on Team N.S. at nationals this summer in Halifax. (Submitted photo)

BELNAN: For 12-year-old Greyson Rushton, the call to represent Nova Scotia on the U13 lacrosse team is about more than just sport, it’s about pride, culture, and community.

The Belnan athlete, who plays locally with the Sackville Wolves, will suit up for Team Nova Scotia at the upcoming national championships Aug. 11-15 in Halifax, a moment he describes as being part of “something big.”

“I feel like I’m a part of something big and I’m proud to be able to represent Nova Scotia,” said Rushton.

Coming from a small but growing community, Rushton knows success doesn’t come easy. His approach has been simple, and relentless.

“Practice, practice, practice,” he said. “Any time I have free time I pick up my stick and throw some balls around the yard.”

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That dedication has been matched by the friendships he’s built in just two years playing the sport.

“I have made a lot of really good friends since starting. We push each other and hype each other up.”

Rushton’s connection to lacrosse runs deeper than competition. Known as the “medicine game,” the sport holds cultural significance for him and his family.

“My mom is Mohawk and always told me about lacrosse being a gift from the Creator and the medicine in it,” he said. “It’s in my roots.”

With the national tournament being held in Halifax, Rushton isn’t feeling added pressure, just excitement.

“I’m excited for my friends and family to be able to come out and watch me on the floor and experience this with me,” he said. “I have a lot of support.”

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That support was on full display the moment he made the team.

“When I found out, my whole class found out,” Rushton said with a laugh.

“They gave me balloons, a Nova Scotia flag and hat. Everyone was screaming and jumping up and down — ‘Let’s go Greyson!’”

As he prepares for nationals, Rushton is focused on staying ready both physically and mentally.

“Making sure I’m fueling my body better and practicing with my team,” he said.

With strong roots, steady work ethic, and a community behind him, Rushton is set to make the most of his opportunity on home turf.