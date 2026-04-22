Big day at ITF Maritime championships for Fall River Taekwon-Do athletes

The Fall River TKD team which won 16 of 21 medals.(Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Athletes with Fall River Taekwon-Do represented the club successfully at a recent competition.

AT the ITF Maritime Championships recently, held in Amherst, seven competitors came home with 16 of 21 medals that were handed out at the competition.

The medal winners (first name only) were:

Elijah

Bronze – patterns

Silver – sparring

Violet

Bronze – high kick

Silver – sparring

Gold – patterns

Oren

Bronze – sparring

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Ben

Bronze – high kick

Bronze – sparing

Silver – patterns

Jonah

Silver – sparring

Bryce

Gold – high kick

Bronze – patterns

Silver – sparring

Britany

Gold – high kick

Bronze – patterns

Gold – sparring