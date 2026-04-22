Big day at ITF Maritime championships for Fall River Taekwon-Do athletes

FALL RIVER: Athletes with Fall River Taekwon-Do represented the club successfully at a recent competition.
AT the ITF Maritime Championships recently, held in Amherst, seven competitors came home with 16 of 21 medals that were handed out at the competition.
The medal winners (first name only) were:
Elijah
Bronze – patterns
Silver – sparring
Violet
Bronze – high kick
Silver – sparring
Gold – patterns
Oren
Bronze – sparring
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Ben
Bronze – high kick
Bronze – sparing
Silver – patterns
Jonah
Silver – sparring
Bryce
Gold – high kick
Bronze – patterns
Silver – sparring
Britany
Gold – high kick
Bronze – patterns
Gold – sparring