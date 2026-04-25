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Jason Foster announced as new General Manager for Scotia Speedworld, Maritime Pro Stock Tour

ByPat Healey

Apr 23, 2026 #Dartmouth, #Enfield, #FGI Maritime Pro Stock Tour, #Halifax, #Jason Foster, #N.B., #PEI, #Pro Stock Tour, #Scotia Speedworld
Thunder on the Hill action from August 2025. (Submitted photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: There’s a new general manager for Scotia Speedworld and the Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

On April 22, Scotia Speedworld and the Maritime Pro Stock Tour announced a change in leadership, as General Manager Dan MacLeod will be stepping away from his role after four seasons to enjoy quality time with his family.

Scotia Speedworld and the Tour would like to thank Dan for his dedication and contributions over the past four years.

His efforts have helped support both the track and the Tour, and we are pleased he will remain involved during a transition period to ensure a smooth handover.

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Stepping into the role of General Manager is Jason Foster, a well-known and respected member of the motorsports community.

Foster brings a strong background in business leadership as the owner and operator of a successful IT firm, along with experience in sports administration, including serving as President of the Bedford Minor Hockey Association and the Maritime League of Legends.

Foster is no stranger to Scotia Speedworld or the Maritime Pro Stock Tour, having worked in the tower in various roles over the past decade.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of the continued growth of both Scotia Speedworld and the Maritime Pro Stock Tour,” said Foster.

“These are premier racing properties with incredible teams, drivers, and fans, and I look forward to building on that momentum.”

Further updates as the 2026 season approaches will be shared in the coming weeks.

By Pat Healey

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