East Hants players help Inferno capture U15 AAA Atlantic championship

The East Hants connection and players on the Metro East Inferno U15AAA with the Atlantic cup and championship banner after the team won it on April 19. (Submitted photo)

TORBAY, NL: The Metro East Inferno capped off a historic season by capturing gold at the Atlantic U15 AAA Championships, held April 16–19 in Torbay, NL.

Metro East opened the tournament with a strong showing on April 16, defeating the Western Warriors of Newfoundland 7–4 before edging the Newfoundland IceBreakers 5–4 later that day.

The Inferno kept their momentum rolling on April 17 with a decisive 7–2 win over the Western Wind of Prince Edward Island,.

That was followed by an 8–2 victory over the West Kent Phoenix of New Brunswick on April 18.

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Undefeated through the round robin, the Inferno advanced to the championship game, where they once again faced West Kent.

Metro East sealed the title with a 4–1 win, finishing the tournament with a perfect record and an impressive 31 goals scored while allowing just 13 against.

The Metro East Inferno with their U15AAA Atlantic championship banner. (Submitted photo)

Three players from East Hants, Kennedy Rees, Blair Livingstone, and Claire Umlah, suited up for the championship squad, alongside coaches Chuck Livingstone and Rhylee McKinnon.

The gold medal performance capped an extraordinary season for the Inferno, who posted a remarkable 49-2-5 record.

It set a new benchmark as the first Metro East Inferno girls team to ever capture an Atlantic championship banner.