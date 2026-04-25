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Nine Mile River man facing assault charges

ByPat Healey

Apr 24, 2026 #assault, #East Hants, #Nine Mile River, #RCMP
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

NINE MILE RIVER: A 28-year-old Nine Mile River man is facing assault-related charges following an incident reported to police.

RCMP say that they received a report that a husband and wife had just been assaulted by a family member.

Police say the man then fled the scene.

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Officers arrived on scene and observed visible injuries on the victims.

Police were able to locate the suspect nearby and arrested him.

The 28 year old male from Nine Miler River is facing two counts of Assault.

File #2026459615

By Pat Healey

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