PHOTOS: Inaugural Career Path Fair held between FRABA, Lockview High

Students at LHS check out some of the FRABA businesses that were at the Career Path Fair on Thursday at the school. (Healey photo)
FALL RIVER: Students learned about potential career opportunities from more than 20 vendors and businesses on Thursday during the inaugural Career Path Fair.
The event was organized and put on through the cooperation of Lockview High and the Fall River and Area Business Association.
Businesses from FRABA setup and had conversations and chats with students who also asked questions to many of the businesses there.
The goal of the event was to make the students aware of the opportunities for a career as they decide what they want to do for a career as they decide what to study when it comes time to go for post-secondary education.
Organizers are thrilled with the uptick and how it went, and are looking at building it to be better next year with it even possibly being held earlier in the year, in February.
Here are some photos that we snapped in between a break from talking to students about The Laker News at our own booth.