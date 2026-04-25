PHOTOS: Inaugural Career Path Fair held between FRABA, Lockview High

Students at LHS check out some of the FRABA businesses that were at the Career Path Fair on Thursday at the school. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Students learned about potential career opportunities from more than 20 vendors and businesses on Thursday during the inaugural Career Path Fair.

The event was organized and put on through the cooperation of Lockview High and the Fall River and Area Business Association.

Businesses from FRABA setup and had conversations and chats with students who also asked questions to many of the businesses there.

The goal of the event was to make the students aware of the opportunities for a career as they decide what they want to do for a career as they decide what to study when it comes time to go for post-secondary education.

Organizers are thrilled with the uptick and how it went, and are looking at building it to be better next year with it even possibly being held earlier in the year, in February.

Here are some photos that we snapped in between a break from talking to students about The Laker News at our own booth.

Fore! (Healey photo)

Students showed their artistic talent at the Art Space booth. (Healey photo)

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A student finishes his try at holding a piece of machinery at the booth of Myles Clarke and Specialized Tree Service Ltd. (Healey photo)

Amie Stevens from Barracuda explains to a few students what they do as a business. (Healey photo)

Matt Dagley of Dagley Media shows some LHS students what he does and a few of the completed video projects he has worked on. (Healey photo)

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Students look over the list of booths while others ask questions at the Gerald Mitchell Contracting booth. (Healey photo)

A student is handcuffed by an RCMP officer during a demonstration at the Career Path Fair. (The student asked to have the handcuffs put on her to feel what it was like). (Healey photo)

A vet with Waverley Animal Hospital speaks about the job she does to some students at Lockview High. (Healey photo)

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Jason Crowell, President and CEO of Aerotec Engines points to some of the impressive work his Beaver Bank business has done to some students. (Healey photo)

Students speak with a couple of realtors from Feels Like Home Real Estate of what they do. (Healey photo)

Students hear about a career as an electrician from Novatech Electric at the Career Path fair. (Healey photo)