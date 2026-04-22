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East Hants Featured

Earth Day marked in Carroll’s Corner with playground sign unveiling

ByPat Healey

Apr 22, 2026 #Carroll's Corner, #Carrolls Corner Community Centre, #Earth Day, #East Hants, #Halifax, #HRM, #Old School Playground
The sign is unveiled by Mike Beaver to reveal the new hand carved playground sign. (Submitted photo)

CARROLL’S CORNER: The community of Carroll’s Corner marked Earth Day 2026 with a community celebration at the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre playground on April 22

It highlighted by the unveiling of a new sign created by Mike Beaver and the announcement of the park’s winning name.

Families gathered to take part in hands-on activities focused on environmental stewardship.

Children built birdhouses under the guidance of Sherry Baker, learning practical skills while supporting local wildlife. Rick Isenor also assisted with building the birdhouses.

Visitors also received saplings to plant at home, helping to grow a greener future for the community.

The event brought residents together in a shared commitment to caring for the environment.

Mike Beaver by the Old School Playground sign. (Submitted photo)

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Here are some more photos from the Earth Day event as submitted to us here at The Laker News.

(Submitted photo)
Some of the saplings people received to be able to go plant on their own.
(Submitted photo)

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Birdhouses were created at the event. (Submitted photo)
It was a wonderful community event to mark Earth Day. (Submitted photo)

By Pat Healey

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