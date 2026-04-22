Earth Day marked in Carroll’s Corner with playground sign unveiling

CARROLL’S CORNER: The community of Carroll’s Corner marked Earth Day 2026 with a community celebration at the Carroll’s Corner Community Centre playground on April 22
It highlighted by the unveiling of a new sign created by Mike Beaver and the announcement of the park’s winning name.
Families gathered to take part in hands-on activities focused on environmental stewardship.
Children built birdhouses under the guidance of Sherry Baker, learning practical skills while supporting local wildlife. Rick Isenor also assisted with building the birdhouses.
Visitors also received saplings to plant at home, helping to grow a greener future for the community.
The event brought residents together in a shared commitment to caring for the environment.
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Here are some more photos from the Earth Day event as submitted to us here at The Laker News.
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