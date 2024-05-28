LWF Hall closing for renovation work; Wings will be take-out only

FALL RIVER: The LWF Hall in Fall River will be closing at the end of the month. But no fear, community residents it’s just for renovations.

The volunteer board that runs the non-profit community hall, located at 843 Fall River Road, announced the closure that was to be expected on its Facebook page on Monday morning May 27.

It said as of June 1 they will be closed for a short time.

“We’re excited to announce we will be closing the hall starting this Saturday June 1 for approximately two months for some much needed renovations,” said the hall committee in the post.

More details per the renovation will be announced in the very near future of exactly what’s happening, the post made by the LWF Hall said.

“Reopening date will be announced in mid July,” it continued.

The post said that the fantastic volunteer group that heads up your weekly Lions wing night will still be offering a full menu for take out. Phone number is the same but pick up location will be at the back of the building.

“There will be signs directing you,” the post said. “We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause but you will be very impressed after we reopen.”