New heart disease clinic honours Jordan Boyd’s lasting legacy

HALIFAX: In a significant moment for cardiac care, the QEII Foundation proudly unveiled the new Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The clinic’s new name is a tribute to the late Jordan Boyd; a 16-year-old, Bedford hockey player who tragically lost his life in 2013 to an undiagnosed inherited heart condition called Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC).

Members of Jordan’s family, media and healthcare providers gathered for the official naming and ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 23 on what would have been Jordan’s 27th birthday.

This historic milestone celebrates Jordan’s lasting legacy and the incredible impact created in his memory by the Boyd family and their supporters.

For over a decade, the Boyd family has been on a mission to help prevent sudden death from cardiac arrest for other families.

To date, they’ve raised $1.2 million net – in partnership with the QEII Foundation – funding pivotal inherited heart disease research at the same QEII clinic that’s now named in Jordan’s honour.

It’s a full circle moment for the Boyd family, whose journey began with a profound loss but evolved into a powerful movement and rallying point for change.

“The Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic allows us to continue establishing a legacy for our son, carry on his compassion and caring for others, and fulfil a promise that he will not be forgotten,” said Stephen Boyd, Jordan’s father.

“Today’s unveiling is such a proud moment for our family and for everyone who has supported us and continues to support us in this journey.”

That journey has included eight community events – like the Jordan Boyd Celebrity Hockey Challenge and Jordan Boyd Celebrity Golf Challenge – fueling life-saving research for future families and countless initiatives to raise awareness of and access to AEDs.

A direct result of the Boyd family’s advocacy and fundraising efforts, Jordan’s name has become synonymous with impact – keeping the hockey player’s legacy alive all while improving the lives of those facing inherited heart disease in our region and, in some cases, across Canada.

It’s why today’s unveiling of the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic is such a fitting tribute.

“Without a doubt, the Boyd family has moved the needle in inherited heart disease research,” said Dr. Martin Gardner, cardiologist and founder of the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic.

The clinic officially opened last week. (Uncharted/QEII Foundation photo)

According to Dr. Gardner, the clinic is a national leader in this area and plays an instrumental role in screening, monitoring and treating Maritime families living with known or suspected inherited heart conditions.

“The world-leading expertise and evidence-based care available through the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic is possible thanks, in part, to the Boyd family’s incredible leadership and generosity,” said Dr. Gardner.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with the family for over a decade and this official naming epitomizes their relentless efforts to honor Jordan and create change and impact in his memory.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by QEII Foundation president and CEO, Susan Mullin.

“Every patient, every family and our healthcare teams who will receive and deliver care in the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic will share in the remarkable legacy the Boyd family has created at a moment of tremendous loss,” said Susan.

The Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic is so much more than just a physical space—it is a symbol of hope and healing for all those who walk through its doors.

Here, patients and families will receive world-class care and support, knowing that they are part of a legacy that spans generations.

“Lives will be changed and continue to be saved in the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic, which is an incredible tribute to our son and brother,” said Stephen, on behalf of the family.

“Jordan would be humbled and yet proud to see this.”

QUICK FACTS: PAST IMPACT MADE POSSIBLY BY THE BOYD FAMILY

To date, the Boyd family has raised $1.2 million net – in partnership with the QEII Foundation – funding inherited heart disease research at the QEII.

The impact created by the Boyd family, in honour of Jordan, is beyond measure.

Some highlights include:

Funding the creation of a full-time, research nurse position for the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic, which is transforming clinical practice and uncovering important breakthroughs.

Helping to establish a national registry for Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy (ARVC) research in Canada, the largest such registry in the world. This national ARVC registry — which tracks patient and family data from inherited heart disease clinics across the country — helps ensure QEII clinicians better understand the incidence of ARVC and sudden cardiac arrest, and, in some cases, which patients may benefit most from a clinical trial.

Increasing clinic time from one day per week to four, which allows the team to treat more patients and families – making complex diagnoses faster, reducing wait times so teams can intervene earlier, and minimizing the risk of dangerous heart rhythms.

Creating the Jordan Boyd Memorial Scholarship. The inaugural scholarship was awarded to Dr. Ciorsti MacIntyre in 2016, enabling her to complete a six-month fellowship at the Mayo Clinic; a world-renowned centre in inherited heart disease. In a full circle moment, Dr. MacIntyre is now the director of the Jordan Boyd Inherited Heart Disease Clinic.