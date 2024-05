LOWER SACKVILLE: A special milestone was reached recently.

On May 5, the Corvette Club of Nova Scotia celebrated their 50th Anniversary. The club had members get together to mark the special occasion.

A photo shoot and celebration drive was held on a nice Sunday in HRM.

More than 60 Corvettes attended the photoshoot and 44 took part in the drive.

Here are a couple of photos from the meetup before the club went on a drive.

The drivers of the corvettes. (Submitted photo)

