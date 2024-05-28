Multi-year funding available for community based wellness organizations

HALIFAX: More community-based wellness organizations will be spending less time writing annual grant applications and more time delivering important services to Nova Scotians.

Starting today, May 28, organizations can apply for new multi-year government funding to support the delivery of mental health and addictions services.

“Community-based organizations are doing great work across the province – and we want them to do more of it as part of the delivery of universal mental health and addictions care,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health, in a release.

“Through this new funding framework, not only are we increasing access to important mental health, addictions and wellness supports in our communities, we’re also giving community-based organizations something they’ve needed for a long time: stability.”

Organizations can apply for up to $250,000 per year for up to three years to provide mental health and addictions programs, services and supports that meet the needs of the community.

Priority will be given to community-based organizations whose projects help reduce barriers to access for traditionally underserved populations.



The application deadline is July 5. Funding is expected to be awarded by the end of September.



The multi-year grant program is the first of three under the new mental health and addictions community wellness funding framework.

Two other funding streams will be available later this year – one that supports one-time mental health and addictions projects and another that advances research and innovation projects. The framework is supported by a $6.7-million investment.

This increased investment in community organizations aligns with Action for Health’s Solution 6 – Address the factors affecting health and well-being – by partnering with communities and empowering Nova Scotians to improve their collective health and wellness.“Community-based organizations play an important role in communities throughout the province, supporting Nova Scotians living with mental illness and addictions, and promoting health and wellness.

“It’s great to see not just an increased investment, but also more flexible funding tools to go with it – from one-time, project-based grants to multi-year service agreements – that better meet the needs of these organizations so they can continue to meet the needs of Nova Scotians.”

— Starr Cunningham, President and CEO, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia

– investments under the new community wellness funding framework:

– $4.6 million for multi-year funding to delivery partners

– $1.75 million for one-year projects

– $300,000 for research and innovation projects

– priority will be given to organizations whose services improve access for those who have traditionally faced barriers, including people with disabilities and people from the Indigenous, African Nova Scotian, 2SLGBTQIA+, and Acadian/francophone communities

– the Office of Addictions and Mental Health currently funds 22 multi-year grants and service-level agreements for community-based organizations totalling more than $15.6 million