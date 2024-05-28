STEWIACKE: Children climbed into the fire trucks, others ran for hugs from Sparky the fire dog. They all had one thing in common–smiling happy faces.
And that is what left some firefighters at Stewiacke & District Volunteer Fire Department’s open house as part of their 80th anniversary with goosebumps.
The day had fire trucks on display, local food truck vendors, the gear the firefighters use on display for those attending the celebration to see and check out, turn out gear try-ons, bouncy castles, fire truck tours, and more.
Plus the department hosted a dance on Saturday night featuring Nowhere Road and Pearl, which was well attended and a good way to cap the day off for the department.
It was a great day as the community came out to celebrate.
Firefighters noted that the Nova Scotia Firefighters 5050 has helped them purchase equipment the department needed to better serve the community.
Here are some of the video still photos from the video story:
VIDEO: Here is the video story from the celebration.
Supported by Councillor Pam Osborne. Shot/edited by Matt Dagley.
