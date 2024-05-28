STEWIACKE: Children climbed into the fire trucks, others ran for hugs from Sparky the fire dog. They all had one thing in common–smiling happy faces.

And that is what left some firefighters at Stewiacke & District Volunteer Fire Department’s open house as part of their 80th anniversary with goosebumps.

The day had fire trucks on display, local food truck vendors, the gear the firefighters use on display for those attending the celebration to see and check out, turn out gear try-ons, bouncy castles, fire truck tours, and more.

Plus the department hosted a dance on Saturday night featuring Nowhere Road and Pearl, which was well attended and a good way to cap the day off for the department.

It was a great day as the community came out to celebrate.

Firefighters noted that the Nova Scotia Firefighters 5050 has helped them purchase equipment the department needed to better serve the community.

This youngster was happy as a bee to be behind the wheel of a Stewiacke fire truck. (Dagley Media photo)

Here are some of the video still photos from the video story:

(Dagley Media photo)

Some of Stewiacke’s ice rescue gear. (Dagley Media photo)

The fire trucks were very popular. (Dagley Media photo)

VIDEO: Here is the video story from the celebration.

Supported by Councillor Pam Osborne. Shot/edited by Matt Dagley.

Pizza vendors. (Dagley Media photo)

A little girl puts out some make believe flames in a house fire. (Dagley Media photo)

The rescue boat. (Dagley Media photo)

Fire trucks all lined up. (Dagley media photo)

Firefighter gear at the ready for a call. (Dagley Media photo)