WINDSOR JUNCTION: Motorists can expect some traffic delays today, May 29, along Windgate drive.

HRM issued a traffic advisory on Tuesday indicating work will be done on Windgate Drive in Windsor Junction from Cumberland Way to Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank.

Work is expected to be done between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

This project supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

Stop-and-go traffic will be in place while work is underway.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternative routes whenever possible.