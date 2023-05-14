Minister says province making progress on improving compensation for ECEs

From a press release:

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has reached another milestone in its commitment to design employee benefits and retirement savings options this year for early childhood educators (ECEs) working in licensed child-care facilities and family home agencies.

Starting May 11, Hub International, the consultant hired to lead the work, will begin contacting operators to gather non-identifiable information about their business and workforce. Hub will use this information to develop options, which will be presented to the sector this fall.



“We know that quality early childhood education starts with skilled and trained early childhood educators who feel fulfilled and supported in their careers,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“We value this workforce, which is why we are continuing to support ECEs with higher wages that recognize years of service and education, regular wage increases, and soon, employee benefits, including retirement savings.”

A sector working group representing ECEs and operators will be formed to provide information to the consultant and the Department. Operators and ECEs will also be surveyed on their priorities for the design of the benefits plan.



The Department will also continue to share progress on this work through the Minister’s Early Learning and Child Care Engagement Table and ongoing engagement with the sector.



Quotes:

“Many ECEs have not had benefits that included retirement savings options. Adding this benefit to their compensation will allow ECEs to better prepare for their future and is further recognition of the value and importance of the work they do every day. Seeing this initiative move forward is another positive step that demonstrates support for ECEs in our province.”

– Joseph Malek, President and CEO, Nova Scotia College of Early Childhood Education

Quick Facts:— Nova Scotia is investing $100 million a year to deliver wage increases for ECEs of between 14 per cent and 43 per cent, retroactive to July 4, 2022, providing a wage scale that recognizes years of service and education— the investment also includes benefits and retirement savings plans— for the first time ever, ECEs are receiving regular wage increases like those in the public sector, and a wage premium of $1.50 per hour has been added for ECEs with advanced practitioner program certificates— Nova Scotia has increased its investment in early learning and child care by $83 million, for a total investment of $277 million in 2023-24— through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement 2021-2026, the Government of Canada is contributing $605 million over five years for early learning and child care in the province