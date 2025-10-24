Minister’s statement on tabling of federal Bail and Sentencing reform act

Scott Armstrong. (FB/Communications N.S. Photo)

MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY: The following is a statement from Scott Armstrong, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“As one of my first actions as Nova Scotia’s new Attorney General and Minister of Justice, I am pleased to have this opportunity to express our government’s support for Ottawa’s proposed changes to Canada’s bail and sentencing laws.

“Nova Scotians deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities, and these changes are an important step toward that goal.



These reforms will make it harder for those accused of serious and violent crimes, like home invasions or sexual assaults, to be released on bail.

“It will expand consecutive sentencing as well as enable harsher penalties for repeat violent offenders, crimes against first responders and organized retail theft, and make conditional sentences unavailable for a variety of sexual offences, better reflecting the seriousness of these crimes.



Our government has already made key investments to strengthen our justice system, including the creation of a dedicated bail court that is beginning to improve how bail matters are handled.

“We will be ready to move forward when these new federal measures take effect.



“We were pleased to participate in conversations to inform this bill, and we will continue to work closely with our federal partners to make sure these changes deliver what matters most to Nova Scotians – safer communities and greater confidence in our justice system.”