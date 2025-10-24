Traffic: Weekly traffic advisories from the province

Traffic advisories in N.S. (Google photo)

NOVA SCOTIA: The projects listed below are planned road and bridge work.

CONTINUING WORK

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Highway 104, Tracadie

Highway 104 from Exit 37 westerly for 1.5 kilometres is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is in place. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

CAPE BRETON REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Campbell Brook Bridge, Sydney

The Campbell Brook Bridge on Keltic Drive is closed for replacement until July 31, 2026.

The detour is via Route 305 to Northwest Arm Road to Route 239 to Route 305. The bridge is closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

CAPE BRETON REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Highway 125, Sydney

The intersection of Highway 125 and Grand Lake Road is reduced to one lane for overnight roadwork until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is in place. Work takes place nightly from sunset to sunrise.



CAPE BRETON REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Trunk 4, Sydney River

Trunk 4 (Kings Road) between the Sydney River roundabout and the Kenwood Drive roundabout is reduced to one lane for roadwork until Monday, December 15.

Traffic control is in place. Work takes place daily from sunrise to sunset.

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Highway102, Millbrook to Shortts Lake

Highway 102 southbound from the Millbrook interchange to the Shortts Lake Road overpass is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, December 12.



The speed limit is reduced, and traffic will be stopped for short periods. Work takes place daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Highway 104 Overpass, North River

The Highway 104 westbound overpass is reduced to one lane for repairs until Friday, October 31.

Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the lane is closed 24 hours a day. Signs are in place, and motorists should expect delays.

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Route 311, North River

Route 311 from Farnham Mill Road to Mountain Lee Road is reduced to one lane for bridge work until Friday, October 31.

Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should expect delays.



COLCHESTER COUNTY: Slade Road, Tatamagouche

Slade Road is closed between Lake Road and West Tatamagouche Road until further notice because of a bridge closure.

GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: Pirate Harbour Bridge, Pirate Harbour

The Pirate Harbour Bridge on Route 344 is reduced to one lane for construction until Saturday, December 20.

Traffic signals are in place, and motorists should expect delays. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Crowell Road, East Lawrencetown

Crowell Road from Route 207 to Marjorie Drive is reduced to one lane for construction until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place daily from sunrise to sunset.

HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Highway 107, Lower Sackville

There are two closures on Highway 107 in Lower Sackville:

– the northbound on-ramp to Highway 102 at Exit 4C

– the southbound on-ramp at the new Highway 102 overpass



Traffic will be detoured to the Exit 4C roundabouts:

– Highway 102 northbound traffic will exit at the first roundabout

– Highway 102 southbound traffic and traffic heading toward Halifax or the Annapolis Valley will proceed to the second roundabout

Work is expected to be complete Friday, October 31.





HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Highway 118, Dartmouth

Highway 118 from Micmac Boulevard to one kilometre south of Exit 13E is reduced to one lane for road construction until Saturday, November 1.

Traffic control is in place. Work takes place daily from sunrise to sunset.

HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Peggys Cove Road, Peggys Cove

Peggys Cove Road from Indian Point Road northerly to Trunk 3 is reduced to one lane for roadwork until Friday, November 28.

Traffic cones and signs are in place. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

HANTS COUNTY: Highway 101, Hantsport

Highway 101 westbound just past Exit 8 is reduced to one lane for guardrail repairs until Friday, October 31.

Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

HANTS COUNTY: Highway 102, Enfield

Highway 102 southbound from Exit 7 to Exit 5A is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Work takes place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Fridays between noon and 6 p.m. Traffic control is in place and motorists should expect delays.

HANTS COUNTY: Highway 102, Enfield

Highway 102 southbound between Exit 7 and Exit 8 is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

HANTS COUNTY: Shubenacadie Bridge, Trunk 2

The Shubenacadie Bridge on Trunk 2 at Route 224 is reduced to one lane until Friday, October 31.



Traffic signals are in place, and work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

HANTS COUNTY: Trunk 1, Windsor

Trunk 1 from the Windsor town line to the St. Croix Bridge is reduced to one lane for construction until further notice.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

HANTS COUNTY: Trunk 14, Upper Nine Mile River

Trunk 14 from Indian Road to Ess Road is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place daily from sunrise to sunset.

HANTS COUNTY: Wentworth Road, Windsor

Wentworth Road from 200 metres east of Highway 101 (Exit 5A) easterly to Baxter Road is reduced to one lane until Friday, October 31.Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Glendale Bridge, Glendale

The Glendale Bridge on Highway 105 is reduced to one lane for repairs until Friday, October 31.

Traffic lights are in place.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Glendale Mountain Road, Glendale

A section of Glendale Mountain Road two kilometres north of Highway 105 is closed for culvert replacement until Friday, October 31.

A detour and traffic control are in place.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Hunters Road, Port Hood

Hunters Road from Trunk 19 to Little Mabou Road is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset. Motorists should expect delays.



INVERNESS COUNTY: Maple Drive, Orangedale

Maple Driveis reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is in place. Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INVERNESS COUNTY: New Ferry Road, Mabou

New Ferry Road from Little Mabou Road northerly for about 900 metres is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset. Motorists should expect delays.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Upper Southwest Mabou Road, Port Hood

Upper Southwest Mabou Road from Trunk 19 to Beaton Road is reduced to one lane for paving until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset. Motorists should expect delays.



KINGS COUNTY: Highway 201, Greenwood

Highway 201 from Ward Road to Argus Drive is reduced to one lane for paving until Thursday, October 30.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

KINGS COUNTY: Horton Bridge, Highway 101

The Horton Bridge on Highway 101 between Avonport and Grand Pre is reduced to one lane eastbound for repairs until Thursday, November 6.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place daily from sunrise to sunset.

LUNENBURG COUNTY: Dagleys Mill Bridge, Conqueral Mills

The Dagleys Mill Bridge on Dagley Road is closed for replacement until Friday, October 31.

Traffic control is on-site. Detour signs are in place.

LUNENBURG COUNTY: Highway 103 Twinning, Hubbards to Chester

Highway 103 from two kilometres west of Exit 6 to four kilometres west of Exit 7 has temporary lane closures for blasting until May 2027.



The work is planned for most weekdays at about 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for about 10 minutes at a time. The eastbound and westbound lanes are both closed during the blasting. Traffic control is in place.





There will not be blasting or lane closures on the following:

– after noon on Fridays

– holidays and days before holidays

– weekends.



PICTOU COUNTY: Moore’s Ford Bridge, River John



The Moore’s Ford Bridge onWest Branch Road will be closed until further notice.



The detour is via West Branch Road, College Grant Road and Route 256.



PICTOU COUNTY: Pryor McDonald Bridge, McPhersons Mills

The northbound lane of the Pryor McDonald Bridge on Route 347 (Sherbrooke Road) is closed for repairs to the bridge until Friday, October 31.

Temporary traffic signals are in place, and work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset. The lane is closed 24 hours a day, and drivers should expect delays.



PICTOU COUNTY: Welsford Bridge, River John



The Welsford Bridge on Old Pictou Road is closed until further notice.



The detour is via Old Pictou Road, Allen Road, Trunk 6 and River John Road.



RICHMOND COUNTY: Janvrin Harbour Road, Port Royal



Janvrin Harbour Road from 1.4 kilometres west of the Moucliere Bridge westerly to theend of pavement, about four kilometres, is reduced to one lane for repaving and guardrail installation until Friday, October 31.



Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.





SHELBURNE COUNTY: Trunk 3, Shag Harbour

Trunk 3 from Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School westerly for three kilometres is reduced to one lane for paving until Sunday, November 30.

Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

VICTORIA COUNTY: Seal Island Bridge

The Seal Island Bridge is reduced to one lane for repaving until Monday, October 27.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



YARMOUTH COUNTY: Pembroke Bridge, Yarmouth

The Pembroke Bridge on Pembroke Road is closed for replacement until Monday, October 27.

Detour signs are in place.