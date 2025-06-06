DEVON: The remains of the missing boater on Cousins Lake have been found.

On April 10, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, fire and EHS responded to a report of a capsized boat on Cousins Lake.

Of the two people in the boat, one man made it to shore.

An extensive search was conducted over several weeks, but they were unsuccessful in locating the missing boater.

On May 4, the man’s loved ones attended the lake in Devon and located human remains that were then recovered by ground search and rescue (GSAR) and fire services.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has confirmed that the remains are those of the 58-year-old boater from Truro.

His death is not believed to be suspicious.

The man’s family, and the Nova Scotia RCMP, wishes to thank everyone involved, GSAR volunteers, fire services, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and Department of Natural Resources Air Services for their efforts in trying to locate the man.

File #: 25-49243