ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with the East Hants RCMP responded to 148 calls for service.

Here are some highlighted calls and details as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP

2025761776- Kidnapping/ Invitation to sexual touching in East Hants. A 10-year-old victim escaped unharmed. A 36-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges.

2025764980 – Assault with weapon/possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Four check stops completed.

25 Summary Offence Tickets issued.

Seven traffic collisions – residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

The shoplifting suspects. (RCMP photo)

Shoplifting

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individuals from a theft of over $800 from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Suspects used the empty baby stroller to conceal the items.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also report your tip to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

Jason Davis. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Jason Davis.

Jason Davis is facing charges under the Criminal Code for Mischief.

Anyone who sees Jason Davis is to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to still be anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), send a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

