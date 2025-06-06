ATLANTIC CANADA: Atlantic hurricane season has begun, and meteorologists are predicting intense storms this summer.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there is a 60% chance of the season being above-normal in terms of activity and severity.

As severe weather events such as hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, homeowners should review their home insurance policies to ensure they have the coverage they need in the event of a flood.

While homeowners may have flood insurance, it may not be enough to cover potential flood damage.

“As weather patterns become more extreme and flooding more severe, many homeowners will need to pay close attention to their insurance policies to make sure they are covered for what they need,” says Daniel Ivans, Rates.ca insurance expert and licensed insurance broker.

“Coverage for water damage is split into separate endorsements that are add-ons to standard home insurance policies. Some consumers may not have the water endorsements they need for their specific area and level of risk.

“It’s a good idea to speak with a broker who can offer multiple options and make sure they are adequately protected from the ever-growing threat of extreme weather patterns.”

While homeowners are becoming more aware of the need for water endorsements to protect their homes, the insurance industry is struggling with massive claims losses from severe flooding around the country in recent years, leading to an escalation in insurance claims and increased premiums.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, over the past decade there have been more than 35 catastrophic flooding events across Canada in which insured losses exceeded $30 million per flood and 10% of Canadian homes are currently uninsurable.

Water endorsements and what they cover:

Overland flood insurance insures a home damaged by water that entered through windows and doors from floods caused by heavy rainfall, overflowing lakes, ponds and rivers.

Sewer back-up insurance covers the home against damage from flooding from unexpected back-up from the home’s sewers, septic pumps, and other pipes and drains.

Groundwater insurance refers to water that exists below the surface of the ground. It protects against damage caused by water that enters your home through basement walls or floors.

“Floods are one of the most common insurance claims, and are also the most damaging to a home,” says Ivans.

“Taking the time to understand what you are covered for and what you aren’t is worth it.”