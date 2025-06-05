COLCHESTER COUNTY/EAST HANTS: During Canada Road Safety Week, more than ten percent of vehicles stopped by the Nova Scotia RCMP during proactive enforcement efforts resulted in charges.

Over the seven days of Road Safety Week, enforcement by RCMP officers in the province resulted in 54 Criminal Code charges for impaired operation, 22 provincial roadside suspensions, and almost 1,000 summary offence tickets.

Tickets were primarily for distracted driving, aggressive driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP was able to provide a breakdown for some of the coverage area for The Laker News, so we took that info and included it in the below part of our story.

In the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment region, which services Lower Sackville, Beaver Bank, Fall River and area, there were 147 road safety charges laid.

Among those were 29 impaired driving charges; 15 distracted driving offences; 102 aggressive driving offences; and one seatbelt offence.

For the impaired driving charges, 10 were impaired by alcohol criminal charges; 10 were impaired by alcohol over 80 mg; one was impaired by drug; and eight provincial roadside suspensions for alcohol.

In Colchester County, part of Northwest Nova District, there were 14 road safety charges laid.

This included one impaired by alcohol criminal charge; one impaired by alcohol over 80mg; 10 aggressive driving offences; one distracted driving offence; and one seatbelt offence.

For East Hants, RCMP laid 21 road safety charges during the week.

The list of charges included two impaired by alcohol criminal charges; two impaired by alcohol over 80mg charges; and two provincial roadside suspensions for alcohol.

There were also 14 aggressive driving offence charges placed and one charge for distracted driving laid.

For Northwest Traffic Services in Bible Hill, which provides traffic service calls in both Colchester and East Hants as well, there were five provincial roadside suspensions for alcohol laid.

They also laid 25 aggressive driving charges during road safety week.

As the four primary causal factors for fatal and serious injury collisions in 2024 were impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving (primarily speeding), and failure to use a seatbelt, it was particularly important for officers across Nova Scotia to remind all road users about how we all play a part in keeping Nova Scotia safe.

Canada Road Safety Week took place from May 13 to 19.

Although road safety is important throughout the year, RCMP general duty officers and officers from traffic services units used this campaign as an opportunity to prioritize initiative-taking and preventative interactions with the public.