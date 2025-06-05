Elmsdale Fire supports Caring & Sharing food bank

ELMSDALE: The Elmsdale Volunteer Fire Department is giving back to the community thanks to support from the community.

This week, Deputy Chief Mike Wood stopped by the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food bank.

The department donated $1,000 to the food bank, money raised from the support the community has given it through the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50.

Support your local volunteer fire department in Elmsdale (and others as well) every week and possibly be a big winner by clicking the link below: www.firefighters5050.com/224