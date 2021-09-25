MLA’s choose Speaker of the House, Deputy Speakers

HALIFAX: Members of the legislative assembly elected Keith Bain as Speaker of the House of Assembly on Sept. 24, during a special sitting.

Mr. Bain was first elected to the House of Assembly as MLA for Victoria-The Lakes in 2006 and re-elected in 2009, 2017 and 2021. He also served as deputy Speaker during the last general assembly.

The house also passed a motion appointing Angela Simmonds, MLA for Preston, and Lisa Lachance, MLA for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island, as deputy Speakers. Both were first elected in 2021.

The Speaker presides over the legislative assembly, maintaining order and regulating debate in accordance with House rules and practices.

The Speaker decides questions of order, rules on questions, ensures that all viewpoints are heard, protects the rights of all members and casts the deciding vote in the event of a tie.