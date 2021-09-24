WAVERLEY: The Shubenacadie Canal Commission and Shubenacadie Watershed Environmental Protection Society (SWEPS)- Trails officially opened the new Portobello Bridge and Trans Canada Trail extension on Sept. 17.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Tim Halman and Shubenacadie Canal Commission Chair, Sylvain Allaire were onsite to cut the ribbon and invite guests to cross the bridge and walk the new trail. It is located near Joe Street and just down from Spider Lake subdivision.

The PortoBello Inclined Plane has remained a relatively undeveloped historic site. With the new bridge and the completion of this section of the Trans Canada Trail, this Portobello Incline Plane is now a destination for all and truly yours to explore.

The bridge would not be possible without the help of our funders.

The SCC thanks the Province of Nova Scotia for their funding through the Regional Trail Expansion program, Councillor Deagle-Gammon and Councillor Mancini for funding from the Capital District Funds and BJH Management for their generous donation.

The SCC is also very grateful for their partnership with SWEPS-Trails. Working together, the two organizations were able to accomplish a major park improvement to a previously underdeveloped site.

The Shubenacadie Canal Commission and the Shubenacadie Watershed Environmental Protection Society have a history of working in collaboration. These types of partnerships are essential for improving community outreach, pursuing a heritage river designation, and enhancing and developing trail networks.

Quick Facts