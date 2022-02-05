HALIFAX: N.S. has issued a new directive under the Emergency Management Act on Feb. 4 prohibiting protesters from blockading or disrupting traffic on any road, street or highway in Nova Scotia.
The new directive follows a similar one issued January 28 banning protesters from organizing a blockade of Highway 104 at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border in support of the 2022 Freedom Convoy and the Atlantic Hold the Line event.
Individuals and corporations could be fined for failing to comply with the directive. The directive will remain in place for the duration of the provincial state of emergency.
Quick Facts:
— a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, 2020, and has been extended until February 20, 2022
— fines for a summary conviction under the new directive will range from $3,000 to $10,000 for individuals and between $20,000 and $100,000 for a corporation; these have increased under the new directives
— outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited under the Health Protection Act order
— blocking a road or highway is also an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada
— the directive issued January 28 remains in effect
Additional Resources:
The new directive is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/docs/direction-of-minister-road-blockade-ban.pdf