HALIFAX: N.S. has issued a new directive under the Emergency Management Act on Feb. 4 prohibiting protesters from blockading or disrupting traffic on any road, street or highway in Nova Scotia.



The new directive follows a similar one issued January 28 banning protesters from organizing a blockade of Highway 104 at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border in support of the 2022 Freedom Convoy and the Atlantic Hold the Line event.

Individuals and corporations could be fined for failing to comply with the directive. The directive will remain in place for the duration of the provincial state of emergency.