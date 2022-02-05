WAVERLEY: Get your skates ready Waverley, a new outdoor rink is set to open in the coming week(s).

The Waverley Community Association (WCA), in partnership with their sponsors, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic, Bomac Signature Homes, and Henderson Electrical Installations, is excited to announce the arrival and installation of an outdoor rink on the Waverley Village Green.

It is part of the HRM Community Rink Pilot Project.

“The snow has been cleared and the rink kits are here,” said a release from the WCA. “Now we just need the cooperation of the weather (we know that’s a tough ask at the moment), and the help of some community minded volunteers.”

The WCA said they, the sponsors, and a core group of volunteers will be getting together around 10 a.m., or any time after that, on Sunday Feb. 6 (weather cooperation pending. Watch the Waverley_NS FB page for more) to start putting the rink together and in place.

“We’re so excited to see a project come to life that has been a dream for our community for generations,” the release said.

More details will come as the project gets under way.

“We want to thank our sponsors for their amazing generosity and support,” the release added. “We also thank our Councillor, Cathy Deagle Gammon, who helped connect us with the HRM project.”

Keep checking the Waverley_NS page for the rinks progress and schedule.