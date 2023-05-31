HALIFAX: As fire crews battle wildfires in Nova Scotia, the Province is announcing measures to prevent more from starting.

Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, announced that travel and activities in the woods are restricted as of 4 p.m. May 30.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Minister Rushton. “Conditions are extremely dry across the province, so we’re putting these restrictions in place to reduce the risk of additional fires.”

Hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted. People can still access beaches and provincial and municipal parks, but trail systems are off limits. Camping is allowed only in campgrounds.

The restrictions apply to Crown and private land. Private landowners are free to use their own properties but cannot host others to use wooded areas of their properties.

Forestry, mining and any commercial activity on Crown land, are also restricted. People who conduct commercial activity on Crown land can apply for a permit at their local Department of Natural Resources and Renewables office.



Forestry companies working on Crown land can only work between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. All companies and private landowners are encouraged to take this approach.

A DNR firefighter sprays down some hot spots. (Communication N.S. Photo)

These restrictions are in place until June 25 or until conditions allow them to be lifted.



Quick Facts:

— Cape Chignecto, McNabs Island and Cape Split provincial parks are closed because they are backcountry camping/hiking parks

— there are currently wildfires in Nova Scotia covering more than 12,360 hectares

— there have been 195 wildfires to date this year; they have burned about 12,817 hectares

— in 2022, there were 152 wildfires that burned about 3,390 hectares



Additional Resources:

More information and updates related to the wildfires is available at: https://novascotia.ca/alerts/