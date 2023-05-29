Police continue investigation of vehicle crash into home; alcohol ruled out as cause

FALL RIVER: Alcohol has been ruled out as factor in a collision that saw a vehicle leave Highway 2 and careen into a home early Sunday morning.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said that RCMP, along with fire and EHS responded at approximately 3:30 a.m. to the single vehicle collision near Fletcher Drive.

Station 45 Fall River and Station 42 Wellington, along with Tac 48 Beaver Bank were paged to the call. Heavy Rescue 3 was requested but unavailable to respond as it was on another call. Station 7 and the Technical Rescue team from Station 3 did respond.

Debris strewn alongside Hwy 2 near an adjacent home indicated how the Jeep Cherooke managed to get into the side of the home.

It went in between a power pole and its guide wires, narrowly missing it through a fence at the adjacent neighbours property before coming to rest when it crashed into the home.

The gaping hole left after a Jeep crashed through a home on Hwy 2 in Fall River. (Healey photo)

Cpl. Marshall said no one in the home was injured.

“RCMP officers learned that a Jeep Cherokee was travelling north on Hwy. 2 towards Wellington, when it approached a curve to the road in the road,” he said. “The SUV failed to negotiate the curve and carried on straight ahead.

“That resulted in the SUV leaving the road, going through a fence and colliding with a home.”

He said the 17-year-old girl who was the lone occupant and driver of the Jeep appeared to be uninjured at the scene, however was taken to hospital by EHS as a pre-caution. Police could not provide the girls hometown due to her age.

Cpl. Marshall said the girl provided a sample of breath into an Approved Screening Device, at the scene, but the breath sample resulted in 0, meaning that the driver had no alcohol in her system.

“As a result, alcohol is not believed to have been a factor,” he said.

The damaged fence is seen as the exact size of the gaping hole left in the home. (Healey photo)

Local residents who were walking by the scene on Sunday morning commented how lucky the driver was to not have been seriously injured or worse, and that the homeowners were not injured as well.

Motorists in the area were driving by slow as they took a look at the gaping hole in the home.

Cpl. Marshall said the investigation into the cause of the mishap remains ongoing at this point.