Bristol Matthews, Brett Pashkoski, Josh Langille among top local race winners in SSW season opener

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It was a good start to the 2023 CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld for East Hants and Fall River and area racers.

The initial season opener was postponed a week due to rain, but that just made the rescheduled season opener on $20 car load night that much more exciting.

In Beginner Bandolero, Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews came home in third place in the no. 99 after a good battle with 47 Irelyn Rose.

She was gaining on second place no. 12 Shelby Chisholm late in the race.

McKenna Little drove the no. 44 to victory in the feature and the heat race.

Ryder Smith of Wellington came home in fifth place in the no. 43.

In Outlaw Bandolero, Sam MacDonald took advantage of a last lap incident to get the victory in her no. 14, followed by1 3 Avery DeCoste and Beaver Bank’s Brett Pashkoski in the no. 45.

MacDonald and Pashkoski had heat race wins.

The no. 27 Hailey Bland was making a rally towards the front when she tried a pass on the last corner and hit the tire barrier hard. She was okay, outside of being sore, but the wreck seriously damaged her bandolero.

Hard work and persistence paid off for honourary East Hants resident Josh Langille in the no. 18 as he took the checkered flag for his first win in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends.

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen was second ion the no. 24, while Colton Noble of Nine Mile River was third in the no. 03.

Nathan Langille, who also spends a fair bit of time now in Enfield, came home fifth in the no. 19.

Gage Gilby had a control arm break on the no. 25 in the race and did not finish.

Christensen, Josh Langille, and Colton Noble earned heat race wins.

The TOURSEC Mini Stock, Dave Matthews of Nine Mile River in the no. 99 beat the no. 58 of Jamie Dillman of Carroll’s Corner across the line for the feature win, while Ross Moore was third.

Matthews, Moore, and Travis Keefe earned heat race wins.

For the Bay Equipment Rentals Sportsman, Oakfield’s Alex Johnson took the new look no. 14 to victory lane in the feature to kickoff the season on the right foot.

Kennetcook’s Pete Miller came third. Kyle Bent was second.

Johnson and Bedford’s Dylan Dowe picked up heat race wins.

Next Friday night, June 2, it’s PEPSI Night at the track. All divisions are racing. Green flag flies at 7 p.m.