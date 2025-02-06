From a release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has created channels for business owners in the province dealing with the United States to get quick access to the latest information related to tariffs.

“Now more than ever, we need to be Nova Scotia loyal. Our local businesses know this, and they’re looking for ways to grow their business across Canada and internationally,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“They’ll have questions, and we’re here to help.”

“If the Trump Tax returns, it will raise costs for everyone on both sides of the border,” added Houston.

“Our hope is the United States will not reinstate this harmful policy. In the meantime, we are fighting for Nova Scotian businesses, and we’ll take strong action to help them stay strong and competitive.”

A survey is at https://novascotia.ca/tariffs . Business people who fill out the online survey will be able to share information about barriers to expanding into interprovincial or international markets.

The province will take that information into account as it moves forward with its tariff response.

There is also a tariff information line at: 1-800-670-4357. If a business person calls and needs follow up, a business navigator will contact them.

Other Nova Scotians with questions that require follow up should leave their name, email address and phone number.



Quick Facts:

– in 2023, Nova Scotia exports to the U.S. were $4.4 billion and imports were $682.7 million; the leading exports were tires, fish/prepared seafood, forest products, aerospace products, and plastics

– Nova Scotia exports to Mexico were $28.5 million in 2023, and imports were $47.6 million

– Canada is the largest export market for 36 U.S. states and ranks among the top three for 46 states; 43 states export more than $1 billion annually to Canada

– nearly 70 per cent of Canadian goods exported to the U,S, are integral to manufacturing other products, directly supporting American manufacturing

– more than 29,000 Nova Scotian jobs depend on exports to the U.S. – about one in every 16 jobs and more than half (54 per cent) of all jobs in Nova Scotia that are supported by international exports