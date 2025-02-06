DARTMOUTH: It might have been a snowy, cold day, but the crowd at the East Coast Credit Union Ice Festival gave the event a warm reception.

With the three day event taking over downtown Dartmouth for the event, organized by the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, there was plenty to see and do.

On Saturday Feb. 1, The Laker News took in some of the events, including the Street Market, and saw the ice sculpting that was by Alderney Landing.

Pat stands in front of the Downtown Dartmouth sign. (Dagley Media photo)

Here is our video story from our time at the Ice Festival.

Our Pat Healey even gave juggling some balls a try – although he recommends having something warm for your hands after you have done it.

Video sponsored by East Coast Credit Union

Video by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

(Dagley Media photo)

The Ice Festival logo on a slab of ice. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat talks with Ice Festival attendee John Calder. (Dagley Media photo)