RCMP charge Bible Hill man with child porn-related offences

BIBLE HILL: A 48-year-old Bible Hill man has been charged by the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit with child pornography offences.

Police say that on December 12, 2024, the ICE Unit and Digital Forensic Services, assisted by Colchester County District RCMP, searched a home on Pictou Rd. and seized electronic evidence.

Investigators were directed to the residence after an electronic service provider notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared using their service.

As a result of the search and subsequent investigation, 48-year-old Adam Franklin was arrested on February 4.

He’s been charged with Transmitting Child Pornography and Possessing Child Pornography (two counts).

Franklin, who’s also facing a previous charge of Invitation to Sexual Touching, was released by the courts on conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on March 12.

In Nova Scotia, it’s mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography; anyone who comes across child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police.

Failure to report could result in penalties similar to those for failure to report child abuse under the Child and Family Services Act.

Be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting suspected offences to your local police or to Canada’s national tip line: www.cybertip.ca.

File #: 2024-1640936