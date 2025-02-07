From a release

HALIFAX: Twenty Nova Scotians died at work or because of their work in 2024 – an increase from 18 fatalities the year prior, the Workers Compensation Board of N.S. said.

The tragic number is a stark reminder of not only the importance of proper safety measures on the job but the devastating toll workplace deaths have on families and loved ones.

“Every workplace fatality is one too many,” says Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration. “Our thoughts are with the families and coworkers affected by these tragedies.

“We will continue to take action and work together to prevent workplace injuries and fatalities across Nova Scotia.”

WCB CEO Karen Adams says having stringent safety protocols at a workplace is essential to preventing fatalities.

“Workplace deaths leave families having to navigate the loss of a loved one from an event that is not only tragic but, in many cases, preventable,” says WCB CEO Karen Adams.

“It’s a type of grief no one should have to cope with. Our thoughts are with the families.”

There are three classifications of workplace fatalities: Acute, where an incident on the job, like a fall, drowning, or a motor vehicle accident, leads to a fatality; occupational disease, like mesothelioma or other work-related illnesses; and health-related, where a person dies while at

work, but for health reasons which may or may not be related to their work.

Among the 2024 fatalities, there were:

Eight from acute traumatic injuries on the job, an increase from seven in 2023. The acute

fatalities in 2024 are below the five-year average of nine. The fatalities reported for last year

spanned various sectors, including construction, retail and manufacturing.

Six deaths related to occupational diseases stemming from past exposures, a decrease from

nine the previous year.

Six deaths from a health-related event, like a heart attack or stroke occurring at work –

compared to two in 2023.

While the overall provincial injury rate remains at a historic low – and half of what it was when WCB took on injury prevention two decades ago – a recent review of the workers’ compensation system by the Government of Nova Scotia highlighted key areas for improvement.

WCB and government will continue working together to strengthen Nova Scotia’s safety culture and prevent workplace tragedies from occurring.

After a workplace death, it can be difficult to know where to turn.

The Association for Workplace Tragedy Family Support, known as Threads of Life, is a Canadian registered charity dedicated to supporting families after a workplace fatality, life-altering injury or occupational disease.

Its network of family members and corporate partners believes traumatic workplace injuries, occupational diseases and deaths are preventable.

For more info, visit threadsoflife.ca.