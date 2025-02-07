RCMP searching for suspect in vandalism at Enfield school

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP are seeking to identify a vandalism suspect.
Around 10:30 p.m. on May 19, 2024 a man walked around the Enfield District School carrying a small container of paint.
He threw the paint all over the outside of the school.
The man ran off on foot through the back of the school property.
The suspect is approximately six foot tall with an athletic build. He wore a grey Roots hoodie and black shorts, along with Nike low cut sneakers.
The hoodie was up and tied tight to try and hide his face. He has a large amount of dark facial hair, including a large amount on his chin.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
