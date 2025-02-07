HSIA earns recertification as Gold standard for accessibility

HALIFAX STANFILED: The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is being praised by an accessibility advocate for achieving Rick Hansen Foundation gold recertification standard.

At an announcement on Wednesday at the airport, Halifax International Airport Authority officials announced they had attained the gold certification standard.

The airport had done so before in 2019.

“What you have accomplished here is quite amazing,” said Gerry Post to HSIA. “You have set quite an example for others to follow.”

The airport is one of six sites that are gold certified, with many others in the pipeline that hopefully in five years that six will be 60.

He mentioned the Cogswell district in Halifax as being set to a gold certified standard.

Post said what’s impressed him most about HSIA is its inclusive for all abilities.

“Most people with disabilities are invisible you don’t see them,” he said. “You guys have done terrific work to include them all.”

“It’s wonderful to see things like this happening not just here in Nova Scotia, but across Canada.”

The Certified Gold rating reaffirms its status as a leader in accessibility among Canadian airports.

Dean Bouchard, Vice President, Airport Planning & Development, HIAA, said the recertification marks a significant milestone in Halifax Stanfield’s ongoing commitment to ensuring a welcoming and accessible experience for all passengers, visitors, and airport workers.

“Receiving the Gold certification once again from the Rick Hansen Foundation is not only an honour but a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to accessibility,” he told the crowd gathered upstairs at U.S. Departures inside the airport.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our teams across HIAA and our many partners who supported us in the recertification process.”

He continued saying the airport’s gold rating is a testament to its continuous efforts to improve its facilities and services to meet the communities’ evolving needs.

HSIA’s commitment to accessibility was highlighted during the celebration attended by key partners and stakeholders, including Post.

“Halifax Stanfield’s efforts to enhance accessibility are commendable,” he said. “The Gold certification is a significant achievement that sets a high benchmark for other institutions.”

Since they got the gold certification in 2019, HIAA has introduced several key enhancements to further improve accessibility, including:

• Visual fire alarms throughout all public spaces, ensuring safety alerts are accessible

to people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

• Safety warning features, such as tactile attention indicators at the top of all stairs

and colour contrasting strips along the edge of each stair tread.

• Assistive listening and communication enhancement technologies (Hearing Loops).

• Tactile markings for permanent room identification signs.

• Implementation of the Aira Explorer mobile app, providing free visual interpretation

services for travellers who are blind or have low vision.

• Implementation of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, offering support to

those with hidden disabilities.

• The addition of American Sign Language (ASL) to the Language Line translation app

used by volunteers to improve communication with people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Brad McCannell, VP of Access and Inclusion, Rick Hansen Foundation, said that Halifax Stanfield airport is a crucial community hub.

“Their recertification and achieving a RHFAC Gold rating is a great example of how their facility continues to stand by their commitment of pursuing new upgrades to improve their accessibility journey,” he said.

Bouchard added that airports are gateways to the world, and everyone deserves the opportunity to travel independently and with dignity.

“Our focus has always been to go above and beyond to ensure that everyone feels welcomed, valued, and empowered to navigate Halifax Stanfield with confidence.”

For more information about Halifax Stanfield’s accessibility initiatives and services, checkout their website at: https://halifaxstanfield.ca/accessibility/.