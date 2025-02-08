LOWER SACKVILLE: A Lower Sackville-area woman has had additional charges of fraud laid against her by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

Officers reviewed hundreds of documents seized during the execution of a search warrant in August 2024.

This led investigators to identify a further eight organizations and individuals who had been defrauded by MacGillivary.

To date, RCMP officers have found more than 15 aliases and real identities used by MacGillivary, and the investigation indicates that she used forged documents to obtain financial benefits dating back to 1995.

ADVERTISEMENT:

It’s currently estimated that MacGillivary has fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 since 2014.

On January 17, at the request of investigators, MacGillivary attended the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment where she was safely arrested.

She has been charged with more than 100 other offences:

Failure to Comply with a Release Order

Extortion

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (4 counts)

Forgery (21 counts)

Use of Forged Documents (28 counts)

Possession of Forged Documents (32 counts)

Using Mails to Defraud (4 counts)

Fraud (2 counts)

Identity Theft (10 counts)

Identity Fraud (4 counts)

ADVERTISEMENT:

MacGillivary appeared in court and was remanded into custody.

She was to return to Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 7.

The investigation, led by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment with assistance from the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division and the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Street Crime Enforcement Unit, is ongoing.

Anyone who thinks they could be a victim, knows someone who could be a victim, is encouraged to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips (8477) or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

File#: 24-111120