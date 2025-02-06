Province announces more child care spaces for East Hants, HRM

ENFIELD/HRM: Families in East Hants, and throughout the HRM, will now have more childcare options with up to 286 new spaces coming to the area, the province announced on Thursday.



Through Nova Scotia’s child-care space creation programs, N.S. is providing $7.6 million to support six child-care operators to add the spots.



“These investments are opening more access to affordable child care to help families in our fastest growing regions,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“By investing in child care, we invest in families to participate in the workforce and grow our economy.”

Tots Early Learning Society in Lantz and Enfield is among those receiving funding support to add new spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The funding recipients expect to have the new spaces available by March 2026. They are:

– ForestKids Early Learning Organization, Hammonds Plains, up to 12 new spaces

– Silver Crescent Academy, Bedford, up to 40 new spaces

-Tots Early Learning Society, Enfield, up to 24 new spaces; Lantz, up to 52 new spaces

– Cunard Street Children’s Centre, Halifax, up to 54 new spaces

– By the Sea Early Learning, Upper Tantallon, up to 64 new spaces

– North End Community Day Care, Halifax, up to 40 new spaces.

The spaces at Tots Academy had been previously announced in an announcement in Lantz by Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald and Kody Blois, Kings-Hants MP.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“These new spots will be a game changer for families in the Halifax regional and East Hants municipalities, saving them thousands of dollars on child care.

“We’ll continue working together with Nova Scotia to create more child-care spots, reduce wait lists and ensure every family has access to high-quality and affordable child care no matter where they live.”

— Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development



“The Cunard Street Children’s Centre is very excited to be a part of the Province of Nova Scotia’s major infrastructure program. CSCC has had the vision of expanding our child-care program to include the second floor of our building for a very long time.

“We imagine our entire building to be an active and vibrant place where all children are happy and thriving in all areas of development. These additional spaces will support our community’s economic growth and development by providing families with greater child-care availability, helping them to pursue educational and employment opportunities.”

— Gail Oakley, Executive Director, Cunard Street Children’s Centre



Quick Facts:

– since 2021, more than 6,500 new child-care spaces have been created across the province

– these initiatives are funded through the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement